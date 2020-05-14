Charlotte L. Fiorilli
Charlotte L. Fiorilli (Sweeny) passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Charlotte was born on June 6, 1939 in Wilmington, DE. A lover of her family, the arts, Bonsai Trees, delicious meals, and Philly sports, Charlotte lived life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother David C. Britz. She is survived by her brothers Brehon Sweeny (Ruthie), Grant Sweeny (Susan), Joseph Britz (Gale), and Leonard Britz; companion of 44 years, Jonathan Tubbs; daughter Carla Briccotto (Mark); grandson Peter Briccotto, and many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view full obituary visit: https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/charlotte-fiorilli
Charlotte L. Fiorilli (Sweeny) passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Charlotte was born on June 6, 1939 in Wilmington, DE. A lover of her family, the arts, Bonsai Trees, delicious meals, and Philly sports, Charlotte lived life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother David C. Britz. She is survived by her brothers Brehon Sweeny (Ruthie), Grant Sweeny (Susan), Joseph Britz (Gale), and Leonard Britz; companion of 44 years, Jonathan Tubbs; daughter Carla Briccotto (Mark); grandson Peter Briccotto, and many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view full obituary visit: https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/charlotte-fiorilli
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.