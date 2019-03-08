Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
Charlotte Lewis Obituary
Charlotte Lewis

North Chesterfield - Charlotte Ann Lewis, 82 of North Chesterfield, VA, formerly of Charlestown, MD passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Born in Cambridge, MD, on March 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Josephine (Twilley) Mowbray. She was the wife of the late John W. Lewis, Sr. who passed March 5, 2013.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Lewis was a registered nurse. She was a past member of St. John's Methodist Church, Charlestown, MD and recently of Swift Creek Baptist Church, Midlothian, VA.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and quilting.

Survivors include her children: Leroy K. Hurley, Jr. (Lorraine) of Gerrardstown, WV, Leslie J. Bailey (Michael) of North Chesterfield, VA and Norma Dowling (Herbert) of Littlestown, PA; stepchildren: Steven Lewis of Charlestown, MD, Julie Lewis of FL; stepdaughter in law: Sandra Lewis; sister: Sarah Willey (David) of East New Market, MD; 11 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a stepson: John W. Lewis, Jr.; sister: Gloria Ketsletter and brother: Norman (Sonny) Mowbray Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm.

Private interment will be in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to and/or Cystic Fibrosis of America, both in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
