Charlotte P. Campbell
Rehoboth Beach - Charlotte P. Campbell, daughter of Harry and Anna Pack, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at Brandywine Seaside Living in Rehoboth, DE.
Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Gene and her grandson,
Drake Billings. She is survived by 3 daughters: Susie Short (Thomas), Shelly Billings (Herky), and Bunny Steele (Wayne). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Short, Michael Short, Abby Billings, Jesse Billings, and her sister Blanche P. Messick.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Charlotte's memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Please visit Charlotte's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.