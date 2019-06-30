|
Charlotte Sands
Harrington - Charlotte E. Sands, age 81, of Harrington, DE passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Lakewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stumpf and Amanda Nickerson.
Charlotte worked for Avon for several years before leaving to work for General Motors Assembly Plant of Delaware where she retired after 20 years.
She was a loving and caring mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures was hosting gatherings for family and friends during the holidays. In her leisure time, she could be found playing BINGO at one of the local Bingo halls.
Charlotte was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Segurd Sands, her parents and sister Irma Worth. She is survived by her sons Wayne (Shirley) of Smyrna, DE, Keith (Louise) of Bear, DE, Brian (Vanessa) of Smyrna, DE, and daughters Laura Bailey (Bryan) of Milford, DE, Kimberley Campbell (William) of Bear, DE; her grandchildren Wayne, Vicki, Kristen, Amber, Christopher, Brandon, Bryanna, Holden, Kayla, Ashley, Taylor and her many great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19720, where family and friends may visit from 9:00 - 10:00 am. A memorial service will follow at 10:00 am. Burial services will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19720
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Charlottes name be made to at Stjude.org.
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019