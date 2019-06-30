Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Highway
Newark, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Highway
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Sands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Sands

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Sands Obituary
Charlotte Sands

Harrington - Charlotte E. Sands, age 81, of Harrington, DE passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Lakewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stumpf and Amanda Nickerson.

Charlotte worked for Avon for several years before leaving to work for General Motors Assembly Plant of Delaware where she retired after 20 years.

She was a loving and caring mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures was hosting gatherings for family and friends during the holidays. In her leisure time, she could be found playing BINGO at one of the local Bingo halls.

Charlotte was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Segurd Sands, her parents and sister Irma Worth. She is survived by her sons Wayne (Shirley) of Smyrna, DE, Keith (Louise) of Bear, DE, Brian (Vanessa) of Smyrna, DE, and daughters Laura Bailey (Bryan) of Milford, DE, Kimberley Campbell (William) of Bear, DE; her grandchildren Wayne, Vicki, Kristen, Amber, Christopher, Brandon, Bryanna, Holden, Kayla, Ashley, Taylor and her many great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19720, where family and friends may visit from 9:00 - 10:00 am. A memorial service will follow at 10:00 am. Burial services will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19720

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Charlottes name be made to at Stjude.org.

For online condolences, please visit

www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now