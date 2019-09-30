Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
1994 - 2019
Chelsea Kuczynski Obituary
Chelsea Kuczynski

Middletown - It's with heavy hearts that we mourn the sudden and unexpected passing of our Chels. Chelsea Kuczysnki, age 25, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Chelsea was the daughter of Walter E. and Tammy K. (Gray) Kuczynski, she graced the world with her presence on May 11, 1994. Chelsea graduated from William Penn High School in 2012 and was pursuing her career as a welder.

In her leisure time, she loved to draw, ride her four wheeler and spend time with family and friends. Chelsea was a talented softball player and catcher. She was shy and sweet, but Chelsea was most known for her childlike spirit, kind heart and generous soul.

In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her brothers, Todd, Michael and Chadd; Uncles, Jimmy, Raymond and Bud; Aunt, Carol; cousin, Emily; nephew, Ethan; and countless family members and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chelsea's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
