Services
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George's Southside
8905 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Cheryl H. Crowder


1944 - 2020
Cheryl H. Crowder Obituary
Cheryl H. Crowder

Baton Rouge, LA - Cheryl was born April 17, 1944, in Wilmington, DE, and passed away at her home in Baton Rouge, LA, February 1, 2020. She was a retired Histotechnologist at the LSU Veterinary School, and an active member of the National Society of Histotechnology. She is survived by two sons, David Crowder and wife, Jennifer, and Jerrod Crowder and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Linda Klaczkiewicz; grandchildren, Dalton, Jack, Amanda, and Tyler Crowder; and great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Parker, and Olivia. Cheryl was involved with the Friends of LSU Libraries. Memorial donations can be made to the Friends of LSU Libraries at the LSU Libraries giving page: https://www.lib.lsu.edu/about/giving. Checks can be made out to LSU Foundation with "Friends of the Libraries listed in memo. A celebration of her life will be at George's Southside, 8905 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, from 1 pm until 5 pm, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
