1/
Cheryl Lynn Lukshides
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Lynn Lukshides

Cheryl Lynn Lukshides went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after suffering from a long illness. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Carole and Donald Manley, her father Joseph Lukshides and her brother Bob Lukshides.

Cheryl was a graduate of Brandywine High School in 1969 and attended Bringham Young University in Utah. She worked with the Brandywine Financial Company until their closure. She had a love of music, travel and doll collecting. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. In particular, the family would like to recognize Ted Nobles who took care of Cheryl during her illness. He was a great friend to her over the years. Other long time friends were Francheska, Carole and Maureen.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, we will be unable to hold a formal services. Condolences can be sent to the family c/o Carole manley at 12 W. Clearview Ave, Wilmington, DE 19810. Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved