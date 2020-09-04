Cheryl Lynn Lukshides
Cheryl Lynn Lukshides went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after suffering from a long illness. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Carole and Donald Manley, her father Joseph Lukshides and her brother Bob Lukshides.
Cheryl was a graduate of Brandywine High School in 1969 and attended Bringham Young University in Utah. She worked with the Brandywine Financial Company until their closure. She had a love of music, travel and doll collecting. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. In particular, the family would like to recognize Ted Nobles who took care of Cheryl during her illness. He was a great friend to her over the years. Other long time friends were Francheska, Carole and Maureen.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, we will be unable to hold a formal services. Condolences can be sent to the family c/o Carole manley at 12 W. Clearview Ave, Wilmington, DE 19810. Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com