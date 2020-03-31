Services
Chester L. Hendricks


1934 - 2020
Chester L. Hendricks Obituary
Chester L. Hendricks

Lewes - Chester L. Hendricks, age 85, of Lewes, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born in Lynchburg, VA on July 14, 1934, he was a son of the late Dewey Hatcher and Virginia (Hendricks) Tolley. Chester served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and Army National Guard during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He proudly served his country for over 40 years. Chester was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching western movies in his spare time. Most important to Chester was his family and military service.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Grace A. (DePrisco) Hendricks. He is survived by his children, Keith Hendricks (Sharon), Cynthia King, Brian Hendricks (Julie) and Daryl Hendricks (Michele); siblings, Gene Hendricks (Barbara) and Linda Hailey (Sam); 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and his beloved Maltese, Keeper.

A private service will be held at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a private burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
