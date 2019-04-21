|
|
Chester Norman Barnett, Jr. "Chooch"
Newark - Chester Norman Barnett, Jr., "Chooch", age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chester's memory to Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder, Co., 31 Academy Street, Newark, DE 19711.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019