Chris A. Gregg, Sr
Wilmington - Chris A. Gregg, Sr., age 64, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was born in Damariscotta, ME and was the son of the late Marguerite (Cromwell) and Richard Gregg. Chris attended Mt. Pleasant HS. He was a truck driver for Estes Express Lines for over 25 years. Chris was an avid outdoorsman. What brought joy to him, was his time with his family.
Chris is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Margaret (Hopkins) Gregg; his 3 children, Michael, Chris, Jr. (Leslie Clement) and Michele; 5 grandchildren, Makayla, Liliana, Alexander, Lynda and Lilian; 3 siblings, Mark (Josiane), Tim and Meriruth, his step mother, Martha Gregg; father in law, James Hopkins, his in-laws, Jim (Chery), Bob (Jane), Msgr. John, Tim (Maureen), Kevin (Colleen), Katie Van Heest (Bob), Patty Doogan (Sean) and Maribeth and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his mother in law Margaret Hopkins.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 6-8 pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate on Friday, June 28, at 11 am, at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pk., Claymont, DE. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to Helen Graham Cancer Center, c/o Office of Development, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720. (in memo, note Chris's name).
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019