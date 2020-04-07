|
Chris Mantzavinos
Wilmington - Chris Mantzavinos, 81, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Caldwell, NJ, passed away on April 6, 2020.
He was a kind and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was strong in his faith, proud of his Greek heritage, and always had a positive outlook on life.
Chris was predeceased in death by his parents, Spiros and Kyriakoula Mantzavinos, and his sister Theodosia Chartofillis. He is survived by his wife of more than 52 years, Mary, his son Spiros (Megan), granddaughters Sophia and Katherine, and nephews George Chartofillis (Lilliana) and Spiro Chartofillis (Yelena).
Services will be private.
For a complete obituary, visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020