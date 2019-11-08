|
Christabel Murphy (nee Herd)
Christabel Murphy (nee Herd), age 82, passed peaceably on Wednesday, Oct 16th 2019, in the home that she shared with her husband of 63 years, Charles L. Murphy Jr. in Pharr Texas.
Born on May 5th 1937, in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, Scotland near Largs, to Andrew F. and Jeannie W. D. Herd (nee Bell). She emigrated to the United States with her parents, and two older brothers, William A. Herd and David F. Herd at age 10. She attended Henry C. Conrad High School where she met her future husband. They had three children; David C. Murphy of Pottstown, PA; Daniel C. Murphy of Wilmington DE; and Douglass A. Murphy and adopted two daughters; Deanie F. Ridenour of Hamburg, PA; and Robin Murphy. She was predeceased by a daughter, Robin, a son, Douglass, and three grandchildren, Zachary Strauss, John Jason Ridenour, and Bethany J. Murphy.
She is survived by her husband, two sons, a daughter, four grandchildren; Megan M. Berendowski of Old Greenwich, CT; Emily Boon of Brooklyn, NY; Jessica Murphy of Chicago, IL; and Venus Snyder of Wilson, NY; and four great grandchildren; Austin and Owen Berendowski and James and Henry Snyder.
She raised five children while working as a stay at home mom, dog breeder, bus driver, cook, restaurant manager, dietitian, farmer, and nanny being the most favored nanny of Kari Hexem and Sarah Hexem Hubbard. Recently she had spent time tutoring first and second grade Math and English.
She loved to travel taking trips to visit her homeland periodically, Iceland, Australia, and spending 10 years full time traveling around the United States, Mexico, and Canada in a 33' Fifth Wheel. Most recently she vacationed in Hawaii.
She ran the Scottish Heritage USA organization for many years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She touched the lives of too many to list here and will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be at 12:00 noon with a memorial service to be held afterward at 1:00 PM on Sunday 17, 2019 at Green Hill Presbyterian Church, 3112 Kennett Pike, Wilmington DE, 19807.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St Jude's Childrens' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019