Christian A. "Chris" Boulden
Elkton, MD - Christian Allen "Chris" Boulden, age 54, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Mr. Boulden was co-owner of Certified Automotive, Inc., Wilmington, DE.
Prayer Service will be held 5 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christiana Care, Union Hospital Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020