More Obituaries for Christian Boulden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian A. "Chris" Boulden


1965 - 2020
Christian A. "Chris" Boulden Obituary
Christian A. "Chris" Boulden

Elkton, MD - Christian Allen "Chris" Boulden, age 54, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Mr. Boulden was co-owner of Certified Automotive, Inc., Wilmington, DE.

Prayer Service will be held 5 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christiana Care, Union Hospital Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
