Christina Joanne Koninis
Christina Joanne Koninis

Wilmington - Christina Joanne Koninis, age 58, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 at her home.

She attended West Morris Regional, Concord High School, and Del. Tech. Christina was a member of St. George Philoptohos Greek Orthodox Church and the Daughters of Penelope.

Survived by her parents Anastasia and John Koninis of Wilmington, daughter Alexandra Anastasia Koninis, brother and sister-in-law John A. Koninis, II and Evie Volou Koninis, nephews Charilaos, Yiannis, and Angelos Magginas, and nephew Benny. She is preceded by her sister Konnie A. Koninis in 2011.

Visitation will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 East Forge Rd., Media, PA 19063. A private service and burial will be held on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 East Forge Rd., Media, PA 19063.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
JUN
29
Service
JUN
29
Burial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 27, 2020
What a great friend to my wife and I when we lived in Delaware. Always a smile on her face. Will miss you always.
Ron Clark
Friend
