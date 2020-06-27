Christina Joanne Koninis
Wilmington - Christina Joanne Koninis, age 58, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 at her home.
She attended West Morris Regional, Concord High School, and Del. Tech. Christina was a member of St. George Philoptohos Greek Orthodox Church and the Daughters of Penelope.
Survived by her parents Anastasia and John Koninis of Wilmington, daughter Alexandra Anastasia Koninis, brother and sister-in-law John A. Koninis, II and Evie Volou Koninis, nephews Charilaos, Yiannis, and Angelos Magginas, and nephew Benny. She is preceded by her sister Konnie A. Koninis in 2011.
Visitation will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 East Forge Rd., Media, PA 19063. A private service and burial will be held on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 East Forge Rd., Media, PA 19063.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.