Christina M. (Tina) Jensen


1949 - 2020
Christina M. (Tina) Jensen Obituary
Christina (Tina) M. Jensen

Wilmington - Christina (Tina) M. Jensen, Age 70, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family, on Wednesday January 15, 2020, after a short illness.

Tina was born in Wilmington on November 29, 1949. She was the daughter of Wade Allmond Jr. and Margaret M. Kirwin.

Tina was a graduate of St. Hedwig's High School and then attended Thompson Private Business School.

She worked as an administrative assistant for the state of Delaware. Tina enjoyed bartending at several local establishments including Greengate. She was an avid pool player and bowler, playing in various leagues. She also enjoyed the beach, movies, reading and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wade Allmond Jr.; mother, Margaret Borgia; adoptive father, Raymond Borgia; brothers, Rennie and David Borgia; and her sister, Dawn Borgia.

Tina is survived by sons, Keith Brady (Kelly) of Ruther Glen, VA, and Eric Brady of Lorton, VA; daughters, Stephanie Padilla (Gerald) of Front Royal, VA and Amber Antenucci (Anthony) of Millsboro, DE; and eleven grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Joe (Colleen), Michael, Sean, Nicki (Frank), Tony, and Dominic; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions in Tina's name be made to Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-652-6811

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
