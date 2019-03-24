|
Christine Ann Jones May
New Castle - Christine Ann Jones May, age 91, widow of John Paul May, and long-time resident of New Castle, died on March 21, 2019, surrounded by her children.
A native of Baltimore, Maryland, she was the youngest daughter of Arthur Carroll and Laura Christine (Naylor) Jones. Christine attended Baltimore Friends School and was a 1949 graduate of The College of William & Mary. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority establishing lifelong friends and wonderful memories. She obtained a teaching certificate from Goucher College and taught elementary school in Havre de Grace, MD where she met her husband. After raising her children, she had a 15-year tenure as a first and second grade teacher in Manor Park and Wilmington Manor Elementary schools. Christine had a passion for books and counted among her greatest achievements was teaching children to read.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Carroll Jones, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, and her sister, Mary Elizabeth Price and husband Thomas. Christine is survived by her five children, John Carroll May and wife Jean of Wilmington, DE, Christiane Alder Tuoni and husband James Pike, of Pike Creek DE, her twins, Susanne Denson and husband Gregory P. Williams of Chadds Ford, PA and Michael May and husband, Housley Carr of Nantucket, MA and Gardenville, PA and her youngest daughter, Mary Clare and husband Gregory J. Windisch of Basking Ridge, NJ. Christine leaves 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, who brought joy and love to her life. She was also a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Christine was a gentle, kind and optimistic person who will be missed by all. The family would like to thank Jenner's Pond and Willow Tree Hospice for their outstanding care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd, Wilmington, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
With deep Virginia and Maryland roots, Christine loved family lore, history, antiques and old architecture. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Riddick's Folly House Museum, 510 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434, which preserves the history of her ancestral town, Suffolk, Virginia and provides many educational programs for children.
