1/1
Christine B. Mowen
1947 - 2020
Christine B. Mowen

New Castle, DE - Christine B. Mowen, age 73, passed away of natural causes in her home in New Castle, DE, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was a loving daughter, mother, wife and sister. She dedicated her life to raising her pride and joy, her son, Tony.

Born on March 29, 1947 in Wilmington, DE, she settled in New Castle. Christine graduated from Wilmington High School, class of 1965. She worked at G and E Welding Supply for 28 years serving in the accounting department until retirement. Christine was a die-hard Phillies fan, and much to her family's chagrin, loved the Miami Dolphins, not the Philadelphia Eagles (...but she really did, though). Christine also loved animals.

She was survived by her son, Anthony R. Mowen; her brothers, Thomas and Timothy Brejwa; and her sister, Terri Lueck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Mowen. She will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 7 PM at Mealey Funeral Homes 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends and family may call after 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Delaware Humane Society 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
AUG
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Tony and family

Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deborah Basara
Family
