Services
Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL 35209
(205) 879-3401
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hewett


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Hewett Obituary
Christine Hewett

Birmingham, AL - Christine Marietta Hewett, age 96 , died on August 21st, 2019. She was born to C.E. and Nellie Willis in Corbin, KY where she grew up. Following WWII, she married Thomas F. Hewett and moved to Wilmington, DE where she was employed by the Marshalton-McKean School district for more than 20 years. There she made many friends among the students and staff. She was a long time member of First Alliance Church. Christine moved to Birmingham, AL in 2010. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Hewett. She is survived by her son, David Hewett; daughter-in-law, Victoria Hewett; granddaughters Ashley Frye (Kevin) and Andrea King (Cody) and great grandsons, Liam and Nathan Frye and Jackson King.

Friends are cordially invited to a memorial service conducted at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday August 25th in the chapel of Ridout's Valley Chapel, 1800 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209. Rev. Nancy Harper will officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception celebrating Christine's life in the Edgewood Parlor at Ridout's Valley Chapel. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, in a private service at Silverbrook Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. In lieu of usual floral remembrances, donations may be directed in her memory to ([email protected]) or Disabled American Veterans (dav.org)

Fond memories and condolences may be made a www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridout's Valley Chapel
Download Now