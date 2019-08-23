|
|
Christine Hewett
Birmingham, AL - Christine Marietta Hewett, age 96 , died on August 21st, 2019. She was born to C.E. and Nellie Willis in Corbin, KY where she grew up. Following WWII, she married Thomas F. Hewett and moved to Wilmington, DE where she was employed by the Marshalton-McKean School district for more than 20 years. There she made many friends among the students and staff. She was a long time member of First Alliance Church. Christine moved to Birmingham, AL in 2010. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Hewett. She is survived by her son, David Hewett; daughter-in-law, Victoria Hewett; granddaughters Ashley Frye (Kevin) and Andrea King (Cody) and great grandsons, Liam and Nathan Frye and Jackson King.
Friends are cordially invited to a memorial service conducted at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday August 25th in the chapel of Ridout's Valley Chapel, 1800 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209. Rev. Nancy Harper will officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception celebrating Christine's life in the Edgewood Parlor at Ridout's Valley Chapel. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, in a private service at Silverbrook Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. In lieu of usual floral remembrances, donations may be directed in her memory to ([email protected]) or Disabled American Veterans (dav.org)
Fond memories and condolences may be made a www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019