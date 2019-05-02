Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Christine Dzienis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Joseph's Parish
371 E. Main St.,
Middletown, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Joseph's Parish
371 E. Main St.,
Middletown, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dzienis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Dzienis


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine M. Dzienis

New Castle - Christine M. Dzienis "Chris", age 96, formerly of New Castle and recently Harbor Chase, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019.

Born on March 13, 1923, in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, she was the oldest daughter of the late Stanley and Pauline Piorkowski.

Christine enlisted in the Navy when she was 18. She was stationed at the Anacostia Naval Base Station. One of her main responsibilities was to radio planes when they were set to arrive using Morse Code. She was honorably discharged on October 27, 1945 as a Radioman 3rd Class.

Chris was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, gardening and painting the house while raising her two daughters, Joyce and Sandy. Chris enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and her three great-grandsons. Later, she traveled the world extensively with Sandy. After her late husband, Ted retired, they enjoyed many years vacationing in Hawaii, fishing in Alaska and taking many cruises around the world.

Chris is survived by her two daughters, Joyce (Syd) Goldberg, Sandy Maguire, granddaughter Michele (Drew) Miller, and three great-grandsons Aaron, Colin, and Logan Miller.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Ted, of 66 years of marriage, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Leonard Sobolewski, Dolores and Chester Tamulonis and her son-in-law, John H. Maguire Jr. predeceased Chris.

A sincere thanks to Gaynelle K. and her entire staff on the 8th floor of the Wilmington Hospital. Also, thanks to the entire staff at Harbor Chase and Vitas Hospice for being so attentive to mom's needs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 3rd at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE 19709. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Mass will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now