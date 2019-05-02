|
|
Christine M. Dzienis
New Castle - Christine M. Dzienis "Chris", age 96, formerly of New Castle and recently Harbor Chase, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019.
Born on March 13, 1923, in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, she was the oldest daughter of the late Stanley and Pauline Piorkowski.
Christine enlisted in the Navy when she was 18. She was stationed at the Anacostia Naval Base Station. One of her main responsibilities was to radio planes when they were set to arrive using Morse Code. She was honorably discharged on October 27, 1945 as a Radioman 3rd Class.
Chris was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, gardening and painting the house while raising her two daughters, Joyce and Sandy. Chris enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and her three great-grandsons. Later, she traveled the world extensively with Sandy. After her late husband, Ted retired, they enjoyed many years vacationing in Hawaii, fishing in Alaska and taking many cruises around the world.
Chris is survived by her two daughters, Joyce (Syd) Goldberg, Sandy Maguire, granddaughter Michele (Drew) Miller, and three great-grandsons Aaron, Colin, and Logan Miller.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Ted, of 66 years of marriage, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Leonard Sobolewski, Dolores and Chester Tamulonis and her son-in-law, John H. Maguire Jr. predeceased Chris.
A sincere thanks to Gaynelle K. and her entire staff on the 8th floor of the Wilmington Hospital. Also, thanks to the entire staff at Harbor Chase and Vitas Hospice for being so attentive to mom's needs.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 3rd at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE 19709. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Mass will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019