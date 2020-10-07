1/1
Christine Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Roberts

Wilmington - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Christine Roberts danced her last dance at the age of 82. She was a lifetime resident of Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School. She ran a successful business, His & Her's Hair Design, along with her husband, Nicky, who preceded her in death.

She led a wonderfully full life and enjoyed most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her three children: Valerie Melasecca (Greg), Nicholas Roberts, Patricia Nester (Michael); her five grandchildren: Christina Willis (Shawn), Gregory Melasecca (Stephanie), Anthony Melasecca, Mae Nester, Claire Nester; her two great-grandchildren: Cameron and Bella Willis; and her great-grandpets: Peepers, Pearl, Carson, Zoey, and Lilly.

She was an avid music lover, especially Frank Sinatra and local Elvis impersonator, Bob. She never turned down an invitation to go out to eat with her family. She was passionate about entertaining, providing home cooked meals for her friends and family. She was happiest in the kitchen or outside sunbathing.

Although her body betrayed her many times throughout life, she was known for her resiliency, strength, and bravery even at the end.

I've lived a life that's full, I've traveled each and every highway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way. - Frank Sinatra, "My Way"

Due to the current health crisis, the family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to your favorite charity. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved