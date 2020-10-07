Christine Roberts
Wilmington - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Christine Roberts danced her last dance at the age of 82. She was a lifetime resident of Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School. She ran a successful business, His & Her's Hair Design, along with her husband, Nicky, who preceded her in death.
She led a wonderfully full life and enjoyed most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her three children: Valerie Melasecca (Greg), Nicholas Roberts, Patricia Nester (Michael); her five grandchildren: Christina Willis (Shawn), Gregory Melasecca (Stephanie), Anthony Melasecca, Mae Nester, Claire Nester; her two great-grandchildren: Cameron and Bella Willis; and her great-grandpets: Peepers, Pearl, Carson, Zoey, and Lilly.
She was an avid music lover, especially Frank Sinatra and local Elvis impersonator, Bob. She never turned down an invitation to go out to eat with her family. She was passionate about entertaining, providing home cooked meals for her friends and family. She was happiest in the kitchen or outside sunbathing.
Although her body betrayed her many times throughout life, she was known for her resiliency, strength, and bravery even at the end.
I've lived a life that's full, I've traveled each and every highway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way. - Frank Sinatra, "My Way"
Due to the current health crisis, the family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to your favorite charity
