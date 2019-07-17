|
|
Christine T. Spagnolo
Wilmington, DE - Christine T. Spagnolo passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 83.
Born in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late James Pierce and Carmela (Millie) deJesse Pierce. She was a member of St Anthony of Padua Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and a volunteer for many years at the Italian Festival and the Via Crucis (The Way of the Cross).
A graduate of Ursuline Academy, she attended Goldey Beacom College and became a paraprofessional with the Alexis I. School District and Red Clay School District for 18 years. Before her retirement she managed the Antonian Housing for the elderly for St Anthony's Housing Management Corp. She was an avid tennis player and USTA member who participated in sectional and national championships for many years. She played on numerous teams both North(DE) and South(FL).
Beside her parents, Christine was predeceased by her son John F. Spagnolo Jr. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John F. Spagnolo Sr, daughters and their spouses, Donna & Barry Kintz and Terri & Bob Parker. She had a great support system of extended family & friends including cousins, Robert(Joan) Pierce, Louis(Jan) Pierce, Millard Pierce, Jimmy Pierce (deceased), Lucretia Serio (deceased). She was also supported by a vast tennis community of friends.
The family is especially grateful to the staff at St Francis Hospital for their incredible care.
Visitation will be held from 9am-11am at St Anthony of Padua Church, 9th & Dupont Sts followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Friday, July 19th. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Anthony of Padua Church or The , 92 Read's Way, New Castle, DE 19720. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019