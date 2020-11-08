Christopher Allen "C.J." Lyons, Jr.
New Castle - Christopher Allen "C.J." Lyons, Jr., age 17, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Born in Newark, DE on November 18, 2002, he was the son of Christopher A. Lyons, Sr. and Felicia D. Schwalbauch. C.J. worked as an office furniture installer at Diamond State Flooring and Furniture. He had a hands-on mentality and was mechanically gifted, dedicating many hours working on ATV's. A thrill seeker, C.J. could often be found riding around doing wheelies on his dirt bike. In his spare time, C.J. enjoyed fishing, taking trips to the beach and loved animals. Above all, he cherished time spent with his friends and family. C.J. will always be remembered as a man with integrity and a kind heart.
C.J. was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lettie Lyons; grandfather, William Lyons; and grandfather, Garry Schwalbauch. He is survived by his parents, Christopher A. Lyons, Sr. and Felicia D. Schwalbauch of New Castle; sister, Kira B. Lyons of New Castle; grandmother, Phyllis A. Justison of Wilmington; grandmother, Cheryl A. Lyons of New Castle; girlfriend, Kaelyn J. Barben of New Castle; his beloved American Bully, Choco; and many extended family and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 3 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in C.J.'s memory to the Go Fund Me page for his family by using the link provided in his obituary on the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes website.
