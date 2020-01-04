Services
Christopher D. Cederholm


1975 - 2020
Christopher D. Cederholm Obituary
Christopher D. Cederholm

Wilmington - Chris, age 44, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Chris loved cars especially working on engines. He was a member of Christ Church in Easton, Maryland, where he attended services every Saturday and completed the Alpha course which changed his life.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Harry E. Cederholm who passed away in November, 2019. Survivors include his sons, Connor Cederholm and Michael Murphy; mother, Sharon Cederholm; sister, Candace Moore (Sean); brother, Steven Cederholm (Heather); nieces and nephews, Taylor, Vinnie, Seraphina, Genevieve, Adelaide and Emmeline; great nieces, Lennox and Annika and Connor's mother, Alisha Cederholm.

Funeral services will be private.

Contributions in Chris' memory may be made to Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, 2020
