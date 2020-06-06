Christopher J. Bonsall, Sr.
Claymont - Christopher J. Bonsall, Sr., age 35, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020.
Chris was born in Wilmington, Delaware and was the son of Vicki Bonsall and the late Stephan D. Bonsall, Sr. who pre-deceased him in 1998.
His service for others began on November 3, 1999 at the young age of 15 when Chris joined Brandywine Hundred Fire Company No. 1 as a junior firefighter. After graduating from Mount Pleasant High School in 2003, Chris was employed with McClafferty Printing Company in Wilmington, Delaware. While working, Chris continued with his volunteerism at Brandywine Hundred Fire Company and obtained his certification as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Chris dedicated his professional career as a Firefighter/EMT, having been previously employed at Christiana, Claymont, and Talleyville Fire Companies. Chris was presently employed at St. Francis EMS where he held the positions of EMT III, Field Training Officer and Dispatcher.
Chris was a Life-Time Active member of Brandywine Hundred Fire Company with (21) years of service where he proudly served in the capacity of Assistant Chief and Fire Recorder. Chris was actively serving as a 2020 Board of Director and apparatus driver up until his untimely passing. He proudly served along with his wife Stephanie, who is the current Auxiliary Treasurer.
Throughout his volunteer and professional career Chris received numerous commendations and life-saving awards; including be honored at the Annual Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivor's Reunion and being recognized as a "Top-Ten" responder with Brandywine Hundred Fire Company.
Chris will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of (3) years Stephanie (Rumps) Bonsall and his children Alexia and Christopher, Jr.; mother, Vicki Bonsall; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Autumn Brown; paternal grandmother Edna Bonsall; aunts, Sheryl (Reagan) Paquette, Bonnie Wrightson and cousin, Jeff (Erica) Paquette. Chris was pre-deceased by his father, Stephan D. Bonsall, Sr.; maternal grandparents, John and Carolyn Wrightson; paternal grandfather, Irwin Bonsall; cousin, Jonathan Paquette and a host of great aunts and uncles.
The legacy that Chris leaves behind will be forever remembered by his family, numerous friends and the entire Delaware Fire/EMS Service.
Visitation with family and friends to honor Chris will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Mount Pleasant High School, 5201 Washington Street Extension, Wilmington, Delaware, followed by a procession which will conclude at Chandler Funeral Home on Concord Pike. A celebration luncheon to remember Chris will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the college fund of Christopher J. Bonsall, Jr. https://go.fidelity.com/9g4gg or Brandywine Hundred Fire Company, 1006 Brandywine Blvd. Wilmington, DE 19809 www.bhfc11.com .
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.