Christopher James Mulligan
Newark - Chris passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in East Orange, NJ on March 31, 1954, he was the son of the late James F. and Mary Alice (Mangels) Mulligan.
Chris was a graduate of Sanford School, Hockessin and proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a radar man and boatswain. Chris began his career with the DuPont Company as a temporary employee in 1981 and soon thereafter became a fulltime employee, having retired in 2001 as a shipping/receiving supervisor after 20 years of dedicated service.
Chris loved music and was a talented musician. He was a skilled guitarist and drummer, and enjoyed being a DJ. A great supporter of the Diamond State Chorus, he was affectionately known as "The Diamond Stud".
Chris will be missed by his wife of 39 years, Sandi Swamer Mulligan. He also leaves extended family members and many friends.
Sandi and Chris enjoyed taking many cross-country road trips together as well as taking a cruise around the world that ended early due to the pandemic. Chris enjoyed planning and travelling that wonderful adventure.
Funeral arrangements for Chris will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and attendance limitations at the funeral home.
Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, July 17 from 10:00-11:00AM, with funeral services immediately following. Attendance will be limited to 75 people. Those not able to attend are invited to visit Chris' memorial page on the Doherty Funeral Home website (www.dohertyfh), where a zoom link will be provided for livestreaming.
Chris endured Dupuytren Disease for many years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Dupuytren Research Group, 1850 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 (www.dupuytrens.org
