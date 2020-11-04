Christopher M. Huertas
Christopher M. Huertas, age 67, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born in New York City, son of the late Thomas and Pauline (King) Huertas. He was a successful janitorial services salesman and was well-respected by his colleagues and clients alike. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother and friend.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Deborah (McManus) Huertas; his children, Aaron and Valerie Huertas; and his siblings, Joseph, Paul, and Thomas Huertas, and Catherine Leo. Services will be private. Doherty Funeral Home 302-999-8277
