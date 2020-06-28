Christopher "Ulpie" Ulp
Wilmington formerly of Dover - Age 51, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Chris graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and the University of Delaware where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He spent many summers working and vacationing in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Music was his passion and he shared that with all who knew him and while he was a DJ at the Down Under.
Chris enjoyed spending time with family and traveling to one of his favorite places, Keuka Lake, NY. He was a 4 for 4 Philly sports fan and loved to take his son to games. He was an umpire for the New Castle County adult softball league and a fixture at Skyline pool where he cooked and served the best boardwalk fries to all. If you couldn't find Chris, he was probably sitting by his backyard pond, listening to music and enjoying a fire.
Survivors include his children, Natalie and David Ulp; his parents, Donna Ulp and David Ulp (Susan); his sister, Stephanie Sturmfels (Jon); his nieces, Madison and Leah Sturmfels; and the mother of his children, Joanne Malgiero, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the fund established for Chris's children at Charles Schwab. To donate, please call Black Diamond Financial Solutions at 302-265-2236.
Published in The News Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.