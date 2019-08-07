|
|
Chuan-Shue (Mike) Lee
Newark - Chuan-Shue (Mike) Lee, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 4, 2019 as a result of a brain aneurysm. He was born in Tsingtao in the Shandong Province of China in 1938. Chuan-Shue received his Bachelor's degree in Taiwan and his Master's degree in Statistics at the University of Delaware. He was employed as a Biostatistician at the V.A. Hospital in Perryville, MD for 38 years until his retirement in 2015. Previously, he was employed at the University of Pennsylvania as a medical statistician. Chuan-Shue served on the DIMER (Delaware Institute of Medical Education and Research) Board of Directors through the Department of Health and Social Services. Chuan-Shue was a long time active member of the Chinese American Community Center. He and his wife, Catherine, were small business owners in the Newark area for many decades.
The youngest of six children, Chuan-Shue was known as the person in the family who would drop everything at a moment's notice to help friends and family. He was known among friends for his boisterous demeanor and sociable personality. He is predeceased by his father Fung-Hwa Lee, mother Wei-Ping Liu Lee, elder brother Chuan-I Lee, elder sister Chuan-Min Lee Liao, elder sister Chuan-Yu Lee , elder sister Chuan-Pu Lee, and elder brother Chuan-Kuo Lee. Chuan-Shue is survived by his wife Catherine Lee of Newark, DE; daughter Nicole Jennifer Lee (Shane Frasier) of Fairfax, VA, daughter Katherine Lee (Michael Quirk) of Acton, MA, and son Edward Lee (Jennifer Lee) of Gig Harbor, WA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Dylan, Liam, Ethan, and Celeste with whom he had a special bond and who called him "Papa."
Friends and family are invited for the visitation on Saturday, August 10th from 10-11:30 AM at the Mealey Funeral Home (2509 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE). The funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at All Saint's Cemetery (6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable contribution in memory of Chuan-Shue to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or . Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019