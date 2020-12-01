1/1
Cinda P. McCombie
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cinda P. McCombie

Wilmington, DE - Cinda P. McCombie, age 62, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Audrey Peterson, and her sister, Caryl P. Palmeri. Cinda is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Patrick J. McCombie; her son, Ian Patrick; her step daughter, Cyndi McLain (Jason); her grandchildren, Quinn and Elliot; her sister, Cathy Oural (Craig); and her brother, Terry Harper.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1-3pm at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1pm at the Limestone Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.

To view the extended obituary, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Limestone Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved