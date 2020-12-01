Cinda P. McCombieWilmington, DE - Cinda P. McCombie, age 62, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Audrey Peterson, and her sister, Caryl P. Palmeri. Cinda is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Patrick J. McCombie; her son, Ian Patrick; her step daughter, Cyndi McLain (Jason); her grandchildren, Quinn and Elliot; her sister, Cathy Oural (Craig); and her brother, Terry Harper.Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1-3pm at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1pm at the Limestone Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.To view the extended obituary, please visit: