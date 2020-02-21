Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Stucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy A. Stucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy A. Stucker Obituary
Cindy A. Stucker

Wilmington - Cindy Anne (Uloth) Stucker, 60, died on February 20, 2020 in Hockessin Delaware from complications of ALS. She is survived by her son, Jack Stucker, daughter-in-law Rachel Stucker, granddaughter Paige Stucker, and nieces Jennifer Perez and Elizabeth Carter.

Funeral services will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE 19803 on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 11:00am, preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be private.

To read the full obituary please visit www.mccreryandharra.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the ALS Association: www.alsa.org.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -