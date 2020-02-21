|
|
Cindy A. Stucker
Wilmington - Cindy Anne (Uloth) Stucker, 60, died on February 20, 2020 in Hockessin Delaware from complications of ALS. She is survived by her son, Jack Stucker, daughter-in-law Rachel Stucker, granddaughter Paige Stucker, and nieces Jennifer Perez and Elizabeth Carter.
Funeral services will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE 19803 on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 11:00am, preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the ALS Association: www.alsa.org.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020