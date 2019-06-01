|
Cindy Lou Smith
Lewes - Cindy Lou Smith (Kauffman), age 58 passed away peacefully at home in Lewes, DE on May 29, 2019 surrounded by her devoted and loving family after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on September 28, 1960 in Salem NJ, moving to Wilmington DE area at age 3.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 19 years Timothy Smith; her son, Thomas Hart; daughter-in-law, Katie; granddaughter, Blake; sister, Melody Givison and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Kauffman and Kay Kauffman (Lis), and sister, Bonnie.
Cindy attended Padua High school and graduated from McKean High school in 1978. She worked as a manager at DMI for over 18 years. She managed many rental properties and worked as a Realtor for Harrison Properties LTD, Wilmington and Golden Coastal Realty, Lewes . Cindy skills include being level headed, always being prepared, hardworking and being determined.
At the end of Cindy's life, she had a few goals, to see her granddaughter, Blake born and to attend her son's wedding. She accomplishes both. This is just an example of how strong Cindy's determination and resilience was to continue to be part of life.
Cindy enjoyed spending time with her husband and family traveling, baking, the beach, concert events, camping, couponing (always getting the best deals) and spending time with lifelong friends.
Her friends will never forget but will truly miss, the way Cindy showered them with gifts and baked goodies every time it was, "girls' night."
The family would like to thank Dr. Sawhney (Bayhealth) for his exceptional care during Cindy's battle with cancer and for never giving up hope when she would ask, "Do you have anything left for me in your bags of tricks?" and the staff at Bayhealth - Milford for their excellent care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Visitation will be in church starting at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Cindy's memory may be made to Breast Cancer, , P O Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
