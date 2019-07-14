|
Claire Ames Darby
New Castle - Claire Ames Darby, age 91, of New Castle, DE passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Born in Salisbury, MD on May 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Bryan Lee Ames and Clara (Bradley) Mills. Claire was a 1945 Hebron (MD) High School graduate. She received her secretarial degree from Beacom College in Wilmington. In her earlier years, Claire worked as a secretary for the Atlas Powder Company before leaving the workforce to raise her family. Later she returned to work as a salesperson for Strawbridge and Clothier in the Christiana Mall. She was a long time member of New Castle United Methodist Church. In her spare time, Claire enjoyed playing pinochle, dancing, and going to the movies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clark Darby; step-mother, Edith C. Ames; and sons, Keith C. Darby and Neil B. Darby. Claire is survived by her sons, Eric C. Darby of Paonia, CO and Brian A. Darby (Johnna) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Monika Simms, Cooper, Logan, Peter, Elizabeth, Alex, and Kelly Darby; great grandchildren, Kadria, Kamryn, Annika, and Gilliam Simms; and great great grandchildren, Hazel and Zoey Darby.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, at New Castle United Methodist Church, 510 Delaware St., New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE.
The family suggests contributions to New Castle United Methodist Church at the address listed above.
