Claire R. Pearson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire R. Pearson

Oxford, PA - Claire Regina Pearson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Sunday April 26 at 108. Claire passed peacefully in her sleep.

Predeceased by her husband Bob in 2007, both were residents of the Ware Presbyterian Community in Oxford, Pa.

Surviving children include Chris (wife Charmaine) of Metamora, Ill, Randy (wife Sharon) of Wilmington, DE, Bob (wife Debbie) of Huntington, IN, Nancy (husband Steve) in Las Vegas, NV and Bill of Redmond, WA. Claire's favorite pastime was keeping track of her 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Originally born in Brooklyn, NY, Claire completed her studies at Hunter College. Married to Robert O. Pearson in June 1948. After a brief residence in New Jersey, and a short stay in California, Claire and Bob set up house in Newark, Delaware. Active in the community, Claire served in many capacities with her husband and children's activities. A stay at home Mom, Claire was always busy late into the evenings assisting the kids with homework, scout projects or mending torn uniforms. With her trusty book of Home First Aid and Remedies Mom was affectionately known as "Nurse Jane Fuzzy Wuzzy" as she chased after and patched up 5 active and healthy children.

So many friends were made and never a harsh word said. Claire encouraged her husband's career. While always having Dad's back with the kids, they moved to Long Island for 3 years and then to Tokyo before returning to Newark and into retirement traveling and sailing the Chesapeake Bay.

Claire will be remembered with a small family service for her internment at the Head of Christina Cemetery at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I knew and loved Claire. I considered her a good friend. RIP my friend
Mary Burton
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved