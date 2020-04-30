Claire R. Pearson



Oxford, PA - Claire Regina Pearson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Sunday April 26 at 108. Claire passed peacefully in her sleep.



Predeceased by her husband Bob in 2007, both were residents of the Ware Presbyterian Community in Oxford, Pa.



Surviving children include Chris (wife Charmaine) of Metamora, Ill, Randy (wife Sharon) of Wilmington, DE, Bob (wife Debbie) of Huntington, IN, Nancy (husband Steve) in Las Vegas, NV and Bill of Redmond, WA. Claire's favorite pastime was keeping track of her 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Originally born in Brooklyn, NY, Claire completed her studies at Hunter College. Married to Robert O. Pearson in June 1948. After a brief residence in New Jersey, and a short stay in California, Claire and Bob set up house in Newark, Delaware. Active in the community, Claire served in many capacities with her husband and children's activities. A stay at home Mom, Claire was always busy late into the evenings assisting the kids with homework, scout projects or mending torn uniforms. With her trusty book of Home First Aid and Remedies Mom was affectionately known as "Nurse Jane Fuzzy Wuzzy" as she chased after and patched up 5 active and healthy children.



So many friends were made and never a harsh word said. Claire encouraged her husband's career. While always having Dad's back with the kids, they moved to Long Island for 3 years and then to Tokyo before returning to Newark and into retirement traveling and sailing the Chesapeake Bay.



Claire will be remembered with a small family service for her internment at the Head of Christina Cemetery at a later date.









