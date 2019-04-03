Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Wilmington - Claire Victoria Pascavage passed peacefully at age 82, on April 1, 2019. She was born in Swoyersville, PA to the late Harry and Albina Aperio. Claire was a graduate of Notre Dame Catholic Girls High School in Moylan, PA. She worked at Delaware Trust for many years. She enjoyed traveling, theatre, bowling, cooking, volunteer work, PA Eagles games and slot machines.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Ann Matthews. Claire is survived by her brother, Michael F. Aperio; her children, Rose Marie Nuetzel, Mary Lou Pascavage, Louis M. Pascavage Jr., Mary Claire Pascavage Downs; her grandchildren, Cristina, Robert, Andrew, Stephen, Caleb; great grandchild Margaret Joyce and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware where family and friends may call at 9:30am. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Claire's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
