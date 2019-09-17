|
Clara Gail Bridwell Ketteringham
Newark - Clara Gail Bridwell Ketteringham, age 98, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Gail was born in San Antonio, TX, on August 2, 1921, to Gail Lawrence and Clara May Bridwell. She was the niece of Alma Bridwell White who founded the Pillar of Fire Church and was the first female bishop in the United States. She spent her childhood in Denver, Colorado, and La Ceiba, Honduras. Before World War II, the family moved to New Orleans which became the home of her heart. She met and married her husband, Duke Ketteringham, in December, 1942. During the war she worked for the Work Progress Administration and then the Maritime Commission. In the evenings she volunteered at the hospital. When her husband returned from the war, he reenlisted and she became an army wife for the next 20 years. They were married for 42 years before he passed away in 1984.
She was a master seamstress and designed and sewed clothes for her family. Subsequent to her husband's death, Gail volunteered at her local Catholic church, Emmanuel Dining Room, Federation of Women and St. Francis Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Daphne Wessells and son-in-law, John of Newark, DE; her granddaughter, Angela Jones (Brian) of Newark, DE; and grandson, Kenneth Gilbert (Heather) of West Grove, PA; three great grandchildren, Holly, Michael and Nate; and her brothers, Dr. Lawrence G. Bridwell, New York; John F. Bridwell and Paul L. Bridwell of Orange County, CA.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Rd., Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Family Catholic Church at the address listed above or Jeanne Jugan Home, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713.
