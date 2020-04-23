|
Clara Oberst Masley
Newark - Clara Oberst Masley, age 98, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her apartment at Millcroft where she lived independently for the past seven years.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Clara was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie Oberst. She was a member of Holy Family Church and the women's group. Clara volunteered at the Little Sisters of the Poor and Hope Dining room.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Masley; son, Frank Masley; brothers, William, Joe, Edward and George; and son-in-law, Roy. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Steffen, Mary Hoffecker, Margaret Cobb (John), Jane Carter (Jimmie); 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Oberst of Atlanta, GA; and daughter-in-law, Donna Masley.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Clara's name by mail to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or online at www.littlesistersofthepoordelaware.org, or Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713.
