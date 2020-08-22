Clara Orsini-Romano, PH.D.



Sarasota, FL - Clara Orsini-Romano, PH.D., age 90 of Sarasota, FL., passed away August 12, 2020.



Clara was born in Wilmington, DE., to the late Louis and Angeline DiSabatino Orsini. She graduated from Wilmington High in 1948, received her bachelor's from University of Delaware in 1952, then went on to get her master's from Temple University, and lastly received her doctorate from Fordham University. Clara was devoted to the Byram Hills School District in Armonk, NY., retiring as school principal after 20+ years of dedication.



Clara was a wonderful person and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.



Clara is survived by son Terence Romano (Cheryl) of Austin, TX.; granddaughters Nicole Romano, PH.D. of San Francisco, CA., and Katrina Romano of Austin, TX.; sister Adelaide Orsini of Wilmington, DE.; niece Krystal Bernal (Devon) of Germany; nephews Remo Orsini, Jr. (Aubree) of Earleville, MD. and Brian Orsini of Landrum, SC.; and great nephew Landon Bernal.



Clara is preceded in death by her husband Frank Romano, PH.D.; brother Remo Orsini, Sr.; and dear friend Ralph Manna.



Private burial services will be held in New York.



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME



(302)658-9095









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store