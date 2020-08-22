1/1
Clara Orsini-Romano Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Orsini-Romano, PH.D.

Sarasota, FL - Clara Orsini-Romano, PH.D., age 90 of Sarasota, FL., passed away August 12, 2020.

Clara was born in Wilmington, DE., to the late Louis and Angeline DiSabatino Orsini. She graduated from Wilmington High in 1948, received her bachelor's from University of Delaware in 1952, then went on to get her master's from Temple University, and lastly received her doctorate from Fordham University. Clara was devoted to the Byram Hills School District in Armonk, NY., retiring as school principal after 20+ years of dedication.

Clara was a wonderful person and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

Clara is survived by son Terence Romano (Cheryl) of Austin, TX.; granddaughters Nicole Romano, PH.D. of San Francisco, CA., and Katrina Romano of Austin, TX.; sister Adelaide Orsini of Wilmington, DE.; niece Krystal Bernal (Devon) of Germany; nephews Remo Orsini, Jr. (Aubree) of Earleville, MD. and Brian Orsini of Landrum, SC.; and great nephew Landon Bernal.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband Frank Romano, PH.D.; brother Remo Orsini, Sr.; and dear friend Ralph Manna.

Private burial services will be held in New York.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved