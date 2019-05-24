|
Clare C. Smiertka
Selbyville - Clare C. Smiertka, age 76, of Selbyville passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home surrounded by love with her beloved dog Ally. She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Timothy and Agnes (Grimm) O'Connell.
Clare enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing and watching football.
She is survived by her son, Steven Smierthka and wife Lori; a daughter, Teresa Gallagher; two sisters, Elaine O'Connell and Karen Carroll; two brothers, Timothy O'Connell II and Phillip O'Connell; four grandchildren, Samantha Smiertka, Zachary Smiertka and wife Christin, Matthew Gallagher and Danielle Gallagher; two great-grandchildren, Colton Smiertka and Cameron Smiertka.
In keeping with Clare's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to Paws for Life, P.O. Box 407, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
Published in The News Journal on May 24, 2019