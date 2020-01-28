Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
2503 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
Clare Lucas Violetti


1921 - 2020
Wilmington - Clare Lucas Violetti, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 98.

Born in 1921 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Clare graduated from college and worked for the Veterans Administration at the US Department of War during World War II. Subsequently, she moved to Delaware and worked for the Justice of the Peace Courts. She was the court manager at JP Court 13, the largest civil court in New Castle County, for many years.

She loved the mountains, the beach, swimming, and traveling throughout the world.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Howard A. Lucas; granddaughter, Eileen Clare Bradley of Wilmington. She married Oberdan Violetti in her later years, and is predeceased by him.

She is survived by her daughter, the Honorable Kathleen Lucas (Patrick Bradley) of Wilmington; daughter, Charlotte Lucas, of Millburn, NJ; grandchildren, Jack and Dennis Bradley, of Wilmington; Brendan Bate, of Millburn; Daniel Bate (Jennifer) and great grandson Nolan Howard, of Churchville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guide Dogs of America or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Catherine of Siena.

Services will be held on Friday, January 31 at 1 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington. MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
