Clare T. (DiCampli) Cusack
Wilmington - Clare T. (DiCampli) Cusack, age 94 of Wilmington, peacefully passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on August 19th, 2019.
Clare was born in Wilmington to the late Candeloro DiCampli and Domenica (Montano) DiCampli. She was the oldest daughter in an Italian family, taking on many responsibilities, which molded her into the strong matriarch she was. Clare gave her time generously to causes she cared deeply about. She was a volunteer nurse's aide during WWII at the Wilmington Hospital. In addition, she volunteered at the Emmanuel Dining Room and the VA Hospital, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She was a devout Catholic who selflessly contributed to Corpus Christi and was a proud founding member of The Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. Clare enjoyed many hobbies, such as cooking, reading, and crocheting, but above all, she enjoyed her time spent with family.
Clare is survived by daughters Mary Donna Hughes, Rebecca Jane Cusack, Clare Therese Wilson (Bill), and Kathleen C. Rumford (Frank); son Leonard T, Jr (Eileen); grandchildren Buzzie, Lauri (Brian), Sean, Eric, Sara, Megan (Walt), MacKenzie, L.T. III, and Zachary; great grandchildren Korey, Hanna, Noah, and Ella. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Eloise Wilding.
Clare is preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 52 years, Leonard T. Cusack, Sr.; brothers Benjamin DiCampli (Mary), and Anthony DiCampli (Patricia); and her sister Mary Dale (Joseph).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am, Monday, August 26th 2019, at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Rd., Wilmington, DE., 19805. Burial to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Emmanuel Dining Room, C/O Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington, DE., 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019