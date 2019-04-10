|
|
Clarissa Fogle
Wilmington - Clarissa Fogle, 88, passed on Saturday April 6, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Seasons Hospice Care in Newark, Delaware. She was born
November 8, 1930 to the late Clarence and Bertha Jones. She leaves to cherish her children: Robert F. Williams, Marguerite Mells, Clarissa Mills, Christine Williams, Evelyna Mitchell (Zachary), Allen J. Jones (Gwendolyn) and Penny Watson (Jeffrey). She was preceded by the late Valerie F. Dawkins, Martin W. Williams, and Terence M. Williams. Viewing will take place Friday, April 12, 2019 from 8am to 10am at Victorious Faith Christian Worship Center at 500 Concord Ave, Wilmington, DE. Celebration of life will follow the viewing. Interment will take place at Rolling Green Memorial Park in West Chester, PA.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019