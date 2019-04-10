Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Victorious Faith Christian Worship Center
500 Concord Ave
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Victorious Faith Christian Worship Center
500 Concord Ave
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarissa Fogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarissa Fogle


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarissa Fogle Obituary
Clarissa Fogle

Wilmington - Clarissa Fogle, 88, passed on Saturday April 6, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Seasons Hospice Care in Newark, Delaware. She was born

November 8, 1930 to the late Clarence and Bertha Jones. She leaves to cherish her children: Robert F. Williams, Marguerite Mells, Clarissa Mills, Christine Williams, Evelyna Mitchell (Zachary), Allen J. Jones (Gwendolyn) and Penny Watson (Jeffrey). She was preceded by the late Valerie F. Dawkins, Martin W. Williams, and Terence M. Williams. Viewing will take place Friday, April 12, 2019 from 8am to 10am at Victorious Faith Christian Worship Center at 500 Concord Ave, Wilmington, DE. Celebration of life will follow the viewing. Interment will take place at Rolling Green Memorial Park in West Chester, PA.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now