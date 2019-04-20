|
Clark R. Lovensheimer
Wilmington - Clark R. Lovensheimer, Sr., age 86, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, while visiting in Florida with his wife, June.
He was born in Chillicothe, OH in 1932 to the late Walter and Freda (Clark) Lovensheimer.
Clark attended Ohio State University, was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the DuPont Company for his entire career with assignments in Circleville, OH, Florence, SC, Chicago, IL, and Wilmington, DE, retiring in Wilmington in 1988. Many of his retirement years were happily spent in their cozy condominium in Ocean City, MD with June, his wife of 60 years. They also spent many winters in Florida with his sister, Marsha and brother-in-law Don.
Clark is survived by his loving wife June (Wagner) Lovensheimer, 6 children Karen (Dan) Berardi, Kimberly Stump, Kristi (Michael) Barnett, Clark, Jr., Kathryn (Brian) Magargal, and Kelly (Jack) Horowity, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his sister Marsha Fout . In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers Jack, Ronnie, David, and a sister Betty.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10-11AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Outreach Ministry at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019