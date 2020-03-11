|
Clark Troxler Kingery
Clark Troxler "Skip" Kingery, age 90, died peacefully on March 9, 2020 at home with his family. He was born September 21, 1929 in New Brunswick, NJ to Clark and Blanche Kingery. He graduated from Grinnell College in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physics. He lettered in Football, Track and Swimming. He led the Midwest Football Conference in yards gained in 1949 and 1950, and won the Midwest Conference Diving Championship in 1950.
In 1951, Clark joined Hercules, Inc. During his 36 year-long career he was: Manager of Air Force Plant 81 in Utah; placed in charge of international plant start-ups in India, Mexico, and Nicaragua; Chief Executive Officer of Dawood-Hercules Chemicals, Inc. in Pakistan; Assistant Director of Operations, overseeing 8 production facilities in the U.S.; Executive Vice President of Haveg Corporation; Director of Information Technology; and Corporate Director of Production Operations for all thirty-seven Hercules plants, worldwide.
Volunteering was an important part of Clark's life. He served on the National Ski Patrol, coached little league football, and helped guide the United Christian Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. In 1986, Clark became a director of the Boys Club of Wilmington; and served as its President from 1990 to 1994, continuing as a Board member until 2003. During his tenure, the Club became the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and dramatically expanded services for children. Membership was increased from 5 clubs serving 3,200 boys to 26 clubs serving 35,000 boys and girls. In retirement, he spent four years helping triage nurses in the Emergency Department of the Regional Memorial Hospital in Florida.
Clark was an avid golfer and a member of the Wilmington Country Club. He loved boating, and sailed from Martha's Vineyard to Key West, spending many fun hours on the Chesapeake Bay. He lived his life striving always to be honest, direct, productive, cheerful and happy. He was loved and respected by his family, and many friends far and wide.
Clark lost his first wife, Carla Parks Kingery, in 1994 after 42 wonderful years. He is survived by a second amazing wife, Carol Wood Kingery, and his children: Clark C., Carl D. (Patty), David A. (Den), Mary K. Woodward (Mark), eight grandchildren: Russell Kingery (Melissa), Carla A.K. Jarosz (Edward), Rick Kingery (Julie), Skip Kingery (Lauren), Rosemary Leader (Dan), Parks Kingery, Sara Woodward, Joey Woodward, and six great-grandchildren (Ava, Aubrey, Emme, Greyson, Chase and Macie).
Memorial Services will be private. Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Inc., 669 South Union Street, Wilmington, DE, 19805.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020