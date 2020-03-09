|
Clarke Vincent Jester
Bear - Clarke Vincent Jester, aged 85, of Bear, DE passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on August 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Clarence Otis and Margaret Hazel (Graham) Jester. Clarke served in the Delaware National Guard and proudly as a Delaware State Police officer for 20 years. He graduated from Wilmington University with a BS in Criminal Justice in 1977. He retired from the Delaware State Police in 1978 as a Staff Captain. After retirement Clarke worked as the Delaware FEMA Director and as a Prudential real estate agent.
In addition to his parents, Clarke was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rae Jester and by his son, Brian Patrick Jester. Clarke is survived by his sister, Joan and brother-in-law, John Gaynor; children, Deborah C. Jester of Wilmington, DE, Raymond J. Jester of Germany and Dianne and Joseph Pizzi of Doylestown, PA; grandchildren, Stacie Shaughnessy (Michael), Nicole Kuczynski, Ashley Pizzi, Amanda Femano (Vincent) and Emily Pizzi; and great grandchildren, Faith, Rylee, Zane, Teagan, Elena, Vincent Jr., Quinn and Aven.
Clarke loved all animals and nature and donated regularly to over 15 animal charities. He especially loved his pet Schnauzers and raised many litters. Clarke played football, basketball, and baseball in and after high school and coached for the Delaware State Police Youth Basketball League for over 20 years. He mentored many troubled youth. Clarke enjoyed telling stories of growing up in Wilmington, being a police officer and dating his Patricia. He adored his Patsy Rae for 67 years. Clarke will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 1 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clarke's memory to the Delaware State Police Memorial Fund, PO Box 430, Dover, DE 19903.
