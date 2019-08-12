|
|
Claude T. Carter
Wilmington - Claude T. Carter was born May 1, 1958 in Wilm., DE to Rita Emory and Claude Melton, he went home to be with the Lord on Wed., Aug. 8, 2019 in Regal Heights Nursing Home.
He leaves his children, Medeeya Carter and Torrance Perry, along with a host of other family and friends.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 7 pm on Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1402 N. Market St., Wilm., DE 19801; viewing from 5-6:45 pm only.
His burial will be 10 am on Thur., Aug. 15, 2019 at DE Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Online condolences to Congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019