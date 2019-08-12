Services
New Mt Olive Bapt Church
1402 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
New Mount Olive Baptist Church
1402 North Market St.
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
New Mount Olive Baptist Church
1402 North Market St
Wilmington, DE
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
Claude T. Carter


1958 - 2019
Claude T. Carter Obituary
Claude T. Carter

Wilmington - Claude T. Carter was born May 1, 1958 in Wilm., DE to Rita Emory and Claude Melton, he went home to be with the Lord on Wed., Aug. 8, 2019 in Regal Heights Nursing Home.

He leaves his children, Medeeya Carter and Torrance Perry, along with a host of other family and friends.

His Celebration of Life Service will be 7 pm on Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1402 N. Market St., Wilm., DE 19801; viewing from 5-6:45 pm only.

His burial will be 10 am on Thur., Aug. 15, 2019 at DE Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.

Online condolences to Congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
