Claudia Murray Johnson
Newark - Claudia Murray Johnson, age 68, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 8, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Byard and Dorothy (Bennett) Cherrix. Claudia was a graduate of William Penn High School. She worked with the University of Delaware until her retirement after over 25 years of service. After her retirement, Claudia dedicated her time to her family. She could often be found in the kitchen baking her famous chocolate chip cookies or tending to her garden. Claudia was very creative and loved quilting, knitting and crafting. She loved and enjoyed Christmastime, Disney, all things Mickey Mouse, and trips to the beach in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Most of all, Claudia loved being a grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Johnson. She is survived by her children, Janene K. Ebaugh (Eric) of Bear, DE and Shannon M. Dunn (Jonathan) of Smyrna, DE; grandchildren, Delaney Ebaugh, Roman Ebaugh, Lachlan Dunn and Sebastian Dunn; and brothers, Ronald W. Murray (Deborah), Kenneth W. Murray and Steven M. Cherrix.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia's memory to Exceptional Care for Children, 11 Independence Way, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019