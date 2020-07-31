Claudia R. (Dorman) Lathem
Wilmington - Claudia R. (Dorman) Lathem, 72, of Claymont, DE passed away on March 13, 2020.
Claudia was a 1967 graduate of P.S. DuPont High School. She had worked for Currie Hair, Skin and Nails for more than 32 years. Claudia was a member and a trustee at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show, Ice Skating and especially Dancing With The Stars. Claudia was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Robert Henry Lathem, Jr., son, Robert Henry Lathem, III, and her brother John Dorman.
She is survived by her daughter Robin Lathem; sisters, Lona Dorman, Star Timney and her brother Bruce Dorman (Gail).
A celebration of life service for Claudia will be held on Friday August 7, at 7pm. in the parking lot at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 850 Mt. Lebanon Rd. Wilmington 19803. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Overflow parking will be in the adjoining neighborhood. Burial at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sunday Breakfast Mission, www.sundaybreakfastmission.org/donate
or to the church, www.mtlebanonchurch.org
. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com