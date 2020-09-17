1/1
Cletus H. "Chick" Snavely Jr.
Cletus H. "Chick" Snavely, Jr.

Newark, DE - Cletus H. "Chick" Snavely, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Christiana Hospital on September 16, 2020 with his loving family by his side, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on February 5, 1948 in Wilmington, DE to the late Cletus and Margaret Snavely.

Chick was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School and gained his ironworkers accreditation with Local Union #451 where he worked for 38 ½ years, retiring in 2003. Chick married his soulmate, Nancy (Kelly) Snavely, sharing 33 years of togetherness. Chick had a strong presence, was forthright, honest, hardworking, and generous to a fault. He enjoyed crabbing, visits to Delaware Park, golf, and was thrilled getting his first and only hole-in-one in 2011. Chick also loved to cook and enjoyed sharing his culinary talents with neighbors, friends and family. He was also quite a story teller as can be attested to by his friends and family, and will be greatly missed by all.

Chick was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathleen Choma. In addition to his wife, Nancy, his is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Kelly, and his dear sister, Margaret Ann Stayton. Since having no children of his own, he was very close to his nephews, Ted (Kim) Stayton and Chris (Tammy) Stayton, and his niece, Mary Beth (Pete) Renai, along with many other nieces and nephews, and close friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM followed by a service at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.

Since Chick was a lung transplant recipient in 2015, in lieu of flowers, consider being an organ donor or contribute to www.templehealth.org/services/lung/about/giving-to-temple-lung-center.

To share a special memory with his family, please visit www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
