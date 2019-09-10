Services
Clifford Hearn
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Clifford B. Hearn Jr. Obituary
Clifford B. Hearn, Jr.

Middletown - Clifford B. Hearn, Jr., 81, of Middletown, Delaware passed away on September 8, 2019.

Cliff was an attorney and lifelong Democrat. A graduate of P.S. Dupont High School, University of Delaware (1959) and University of Virginia Law School (1962), Cliff served as a Captain in the Judiciary Defense Appellate Division in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. From 1968 until 1972 Cliff was a Member of the Delaware House of Representatives. He continued to be active in politics in the Democratic Party. He also served as Chairman of the Violent Crimes Compensation Board, State of Delaware 1975-1985, and Vice President, National Association on Crime Victim's Compensation, 1980-1982. In later years he was Treasurer of the Society of Mareen Duvall Descendants, and a member of Rotary, and the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie B. Hearn, and his daughter, Marcellene E. Hearn.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 12 Noon with visitation from 11 am - 12 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite Delaware charity.

Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
