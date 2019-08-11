|
Clifford Gropp
Frederick, MD formerly of Hockessin, DE - Clifford Gropp, age 91, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Clifford was born in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and Goldey-Beacom College. Clifford was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from the USPS out of the Hockessin and Bear offices. Clifford was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Newport and was a Blue Lodge Master Mason at Lodge #34.
Clifford was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Erma Lorraine Dobrick Gropp.
Survivors include his children Douglas H. Gropp (Patty) Lee Ann Shinaberry (Gene) Tara R. Pellet; grandchildren Jacqueline Diane Johnston, William M. Pellet, Alexander M. Pellet and great-granddaughter Saphira L. Monterosa
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Saturday, August 17 at St. James Episcopal Church, 2 S. Augustine St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church
Online condolences www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019